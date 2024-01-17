New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra on Wednesday said that Lord Ram is Maryada Purushottam and He cannot be associated with politics.

The remarks of the construction committee chairperson came after the Congress party declined the invitation extended to its senior leaders--Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--to Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya later this month. The grand old party dubbed the January 22 programme as a "BJP-RSS event".

"I do not answer political questions, but I do not understand one thing, that Lord Ram has become political, or his followers who have devotion to him are making Him political. Is Lord Ram looking at different people from different viewpoints and giving blessings to only a few? If God is Maryada Purushottam, then how can politics be associated with Him," Nripendra Mishra said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

He said, "The vision of Lord Ram which is equal for all and the dignity is the best will remain the same."

During the interview, Mishra said that the 'Shubh Muhurt' or auspicious time for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the temple in Ayodhya is 12.30 pm on January 22.

"The 'Muhurt' on January 22 is around 12.30 pm. The prayers and rituals have already begun. The Ram Lalla will probably be brought inside the sanctum sanctorum tomorrow morning. Different types of rituals, like the Abhishek (bath) of the idol, among others, will be performed. Finally, when the auspicious time comes at 12.30 pm on the 22nd of this month, the Pran Pratishtha will be done," he said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held in the temple town. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day.

The black-stone idol of Ram Lalla, exquisitely sculpted by a Mysuru-based sculptor--Arun Yogiraj--has been selected for enthronement.

The rituals started on Tuesday and will continue for seven days. Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Mishra said that the event is historic and that Hindus across the world feel that their faith has been respected.

"It is perhaps a historic event. There was a belief, universal, I would call it amongst Hindus, that (Lord) Ram belongs to Ayodhya and He must get recognition in the place where people believe the temple is. So, with that kind of faith and belief, suddenly the realisation has come that Lord Ram in the form of a child will come to the temple and consecration will take place, which we call Pran Pratishtha," the chairman of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Committee said.

He said, "Not only in India but all over the world, Hindus feel that their rights have been recognised and their faith has been respected."

Invoking the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya case, five years ago, the former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "What PM Modi said in 2019, when the judgment came, that there should be no sense of victory or defeat. We all must accept the judicial pronouncement. So everyone is cautious that while you celebrate this day, don't celebrate it as something that is meant to show any other person of a different faith that he is less important to this country. This country belongs to everybody."

The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour all attendees, presenting them with gifts that include 'Ram Raj.' As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'Prasad' to the guests.

A member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to attend the event, will be presented with a 15-meter picture of the Ram temple enclosed in a jute bag featuring an image of the sacred structure.

More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees. According to a Trust member, the revered Ram Raj soil excavated from the temple will be bestowed upon the guests, serving as a cherished memento.

This sacred gift can be used in home gardens or pots, adding a touch of divinity to their homes. Even those unable to attend the Pran Pratishtha program may receive this meaningful gift in the future.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha. (ANI)

