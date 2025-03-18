Ludhiana, Mar 18 (PTI) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that a mass movement against the drug menace will be started from April 1 in Punjab, and that a drug census will be carried out to identify addicts in order to provide them with proper treatment.

Addressing a gathering here, Kejriwal lauded the Bhagwant Mann government for the ongoing anti-drug drive in Punjab and said that anti-national forces were rattled by this campaign.

He asserted that the AAP government is taking unprecedented action against drug trafficking.

"We've declared a war on drugs. You can see this war unfolding over the past 20 days as the homes of major drug smugglers are being demolished by bulldozers. Huge quantities of drugs worth crores have been seized. For the first time, a government has dared to confront these smugglers head-on," Kejriwal said.

He added that drugs are being sold in many states like Haryana, Gujarat, and Delhi, but no party or government there dares to take action against the drug smugglers. "It is only the AAP government in Punjab that has waged a war against the drug menace," he said.

About 70 per cent of drugs and narcotics are coming from Pakistan through drones, he said. Ever since the war against drugs started, Pakistani smugglers have been unable to find people to collect the drugs dropped by drones, he added.

Kejriwal said that an anti-drone system is being purchased, which will be deployed at the international border to prevent the smuggling of drugs via drones.

He also mentioned that the Punjab government will raise a special force of about 5,000 personnel, which will work with the Border Security Force to prevent drug smuggling into the state.

"Each Punjabi must turn this war into a mass movement," he stressed.

“Our AAP workers will visit villages and mohallas to spread awareness. Our MLAs and ministers will visit each village. I and Mann Saab will also go to raise awareness among the people. We have to make it a mass movement and wipe out drugs from Punjab,” he said.

“When three crore people of Punjab rise, these smugglers will have nowhere to hide,” he added.

Kejriwal praised the efforts of the Punjab Police in the anti-drug drive, urging citizens to report drug-related activities via the helpline number 9779100200.

The former Delhi chief minister said that each village will have sporting facilities to keep the youth engaged so that they do not fall into the trap of drugs.

Kejriwal also announced that a drug census will be carried out to identify drug addicts and provide treatment for them.

“Those who are doing drugs need to be embraced. A drug census will be conducted by visiting door-to-door. Those conducting the census will ask if anyone in the house is affected by drugs. If someone is using drugs, arrangements for treatment will be made. Their identity will be kept secret,” he said.

Kejriwal criticised previous governments for their alleged role in spreading drugs. "Drugs didn't originate in Punjab. We all know which party's ministers distributed drugs to every household for money. They destroyed an entire generation," he said.

Kejriwal also slammed opposition leaders for making "false" promises. "A former CM swore on the ‘Gutka Sahib' to eradicate drugs in four weeks but did not even step out of his house for five years while the drug trade flourished," the AAP leader said.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal dedicated the renovated Civil Hospital to the people.

Highlighting the transformation, Kejriwal stated, "The Civil Hospital has been completely rejuvenated and is now a magnificent facility. Those who visited earlier know the dreadful state Congress, BJP, and Akali Dal left it in, along with 30,000 rats over their 30 years of misrule. Today, through the efforts of AAP, the hospital has become a symbol of progress." PTI COR CHS

