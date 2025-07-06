Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): The death toll from monsoon-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 78, with 50 fatalities attributed to flash floods, landslides, cloudbursts, and electrocution, as per the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Road accidents caused the remaining 28 deaths since the monsoon began on June 20.

Mandi district has emerged as the worst-hit region, with the highest number of infrastructure damages reported. A total of 181 roads remain blocked in Mandi alone, while 278 water supply schemes have been rendered non-functional across the state. Key subdivisions in the districts of Seraj, Karsog, Thalout, and Dharampur have reported extensive damage to public utilities, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri informed ANI in Shimla.

Agnihotri stated that the state had suffered a massive loss due to floods and heavy rainfall.

"Monsoon has just begun, and already Himachal is witnessing extensive damage. Several lives have been lost so far. The epicentre of the destruction is Mandi district," he said.

Agnihotri added that the state machinery has been fully mobilised to restore essential services such as water, electricity, and roads.

He added, "Large-scale restoration work is underway. Water supply schemes and roads are being repaired, and major electricity infrastructure has been damaged. In Siraj constituency alone, 20 transformers are missing, and power lines are down across several kilometres."

"Our officers, staff, and the public are all working beyond political lines to support the government. Relief camps have been set up, where food and essential services are being provided. Entire government departments are working in these camps," DY CM Agnihotri said.

Himachal Deputy CM raised concern over the unusual intensity of rainfall in the early days of the monsoon.

"In the initial phase itself, we've seen cloudbursts. In some areas, up to 10 cloudbursts occurred simultaneously. An alert remains in effect, and our top priority is to save lives. Every possible effort is being made," he added.

Despite some improvements, public utility services remain severely affected in Himachal Pradesh amid the ongoing monsoon season, with 243 roads still blocked, 241 electricity transformers disrupted, and 278 water supply schemes non-functional as of Sunday evening, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Himachal Pradesh.

"The state has witnessed substantial infrastructural disruptions due to incessant rainfall, especially in districts like Mandi, Kullu, and Kangra," the State Disaster Management Authority said in its evening bulletin on July 6.

The impact of the monsoon this year has been deadly. Between June 20 and July 6, a total of 78 people have lost their lives, with 50 of these deaths directly attributed to rain-related disasters such as flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and electrocutions. An additional 28 people died in road accidents.

Mandi district remains the worst affected, accounting for over 180 road blockages and 278 disrupted water supply schemes. Heavy rainfall was cited as the primary reason behind infrastructure failure in most of the severely hit subdivisions such as Seraj, Thalout, and Karsog.

Other significant disruptions include:36 road blockages in Kullu, primarily in Banjar and Nirmand. 12 roads blocked in Kangra, especially in Palampur and Shahpur. 41 disrupted electricity transformers in Una district. 17 water supply schemes affected in Chamba.

Officials from multiple departments are on the ground conducting restoration work, while the SDMA continues to issue alerts in vulnerable areas.

"Restoration is in progress, but we urge the public to remain cautious as more rainfall is expected," the SDMA spokesperson said. (ANI)

