Kheda (Gujarat) [India], May 29 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Goblej village in Gujarat's Kheda district, officials said on Monday.

No casualties or injuries were reported so far, they said.

Upon receiving the information, eight fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

"A massive fire breaks out at a plastic factory in Goblej village of Kheda district. 8 fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualties reported," officials said.

The immediate cause of the fire couldn't be ascertained immediately.

More details are awaited (ANI)

