Ayodhya (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) A massive fire erupted on Tuesday in a multi-storeyed building on Rampath constructed by the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) here, officials said.

The fire broke out at the Triveni Sadan, a five-storeyed building having a shopping mall, hotel and parking space. It was built by the ADA and handed over to a private business firm to operate.

Also Read | Gurugram Car Robbery: 2 Men Fradulently Rob Vehicle and Transfer Money by Impersonating As Loan Recovery Agent, Arrested.

Three fire brigade teams were called in to extinguish it by breaking down the doors. There were no casualties in the incident.

The ADA has announced a probe into the incident and will take action if negligence by the operator is found, the officials said.

Also Read | Sunita Williams Homecoming: '1.4 Billion Indians Praying for Safe Return of Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut and Colleague Butch Wilmore' Says ISRO Scientist Guru Prasad.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of a closed dormitory. To enter inside the building, the fire brigade had to break open the doors which were locked, said Ayodhya chief fire officer Mahendra Pratap Singh, adding that there were no casualties in the incident.

ADA Secretary Satyendra Singh said the private firm was managing the building. Action will be taken after a probe if any negligence on the part of the management is found, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)