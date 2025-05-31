New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): A massive fire was reported at the Sunday Bazar in Budh Vihar Phase 2 of New Delhi, due to which two to four fire tenders rushed to the incident spot, as per the officials.

The fire was in 10 to 12 huts in the area, which the fire officials have completely doused. The reason behind the accident is yet to be revealed, and no casualties have been reported.

"Fire at Sunday Bazar road, Budh Vihar phase -2, 4 fire tenders were rushed to the site, Fire was in 10 to 12 huts, now fire is doused, No casualty reported", Delhi Fire Service said in their statement.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this week, two people lost their lives and four others were injured in a fire at an E-Rikshaw charging station at Moti Ram Road, in the national capital's Shahdara area.

The Delhi Fire Department said they received a call from the e-charging station on Sunday morning reporting a fire at the site. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to douse the blaze.

Two charred bodies were recovered from the spot, and four persons who sustained injuries were rushed to the GTB hospital.

The charging station, under a tin shed area of approximately 400 square yards, was completely damaged. (ANI)

