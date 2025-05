Mumbai, May 31: Meghalaya's traditional lottery game, Shillong Teer, continues to captivate both players and enthusiasts. The Shillong Teer Results of May 31, 2025, will be announced soon, with winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai eagerly awaited. The game, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), is played in two rounds. Round 1 starts at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round shortly after. For those eagerly waiting for the results, the Shillong Teer Result Chart will be available online on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The winning numbers can also be checked in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 31 below.

Participants can check today’s Shillong Teer Results and winning numbers for both rounds on these platforms. The Shillong Teer Result is updated promptly after the games conclude, ensuring that players have immediate access to the results. The results, which determine the winning numbers, are based on the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. Shillong Teer is a thrilling, legal lottery game that has become a daily highlight for participants in Meghalaya. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 30 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 31, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for May 31, 2025" and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2. Click on it to view the Shillong Teer Result Chart, which presents the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2. The Shillong Teer Results are typically announced around 10:30 PM, with the final round concluding by 9 PM. For players’ convenience, the complete and updated Shillong Teer Results are available below, offering a quick glance at today’s outcomes. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, and organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Held in two rounds daily, archers shoot arrows at a target, and participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round.

Players place bets in advance, and winners receive cash prizes if their selected numbers match the results. Known for its blend of tradition, skill, and luck, Shillong Teer has become a cultural phenomenon. Daily results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are widely awaited and accessed online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).