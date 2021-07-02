Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): A massive forest fire broke out in Rajouri's Kuldabbi area of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

While speaking to ANI, Rakesh Verma, Forest Range Officer, Sunderbani said, "Damage will be assessed once the fire is controlled. Our teams, along with villagers, are trying to douse the flames. It has been controlled from one side."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

