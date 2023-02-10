New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at the slums of Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday, fire officials said.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the slums of Transport Nagar in the Punjabi Bagh area at around 1.30 am.

Also Read | Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Student Dies While Playing Kabaddi Tournament in Malad, Case Registered.

11 fire tenders were immediately pressed into action and the fire was controlled at around 5:00 am, fire officials said.

Batti Lal Meena, Sub-Divisional Officer at Delhi Fire Service said, "Information about fire in around 100 slums of Transport Nagar was received at about 1.30 am after which 11 fire tenders immediately reached the spot. The fire was later doused off."

Also Read | India Finds Huge Deposits of Lithium for the First Time in Country in Jammu and Kashmir.

No casualty was reported in the incident, SDO added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)