New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) A massive sinkhole on the road under IIT-Delhi flyover was repaired overnight, allowing vehicular movement in the area, officials said on Sunday.

The repair work on the road cavity was completed in "record time" by workers of the Delhi Jal Board and the Public Works Department, they said.

"The tireless efforts of our @DelhiJalBoard officials have restored the broken water pipeline before yesterday midnight under the IIT flyover. Thereafter, our @pwddelhi officials worked round the clock and repaired the sunken road under the IIT flyover in record time," PWD Minister Satyendar Jain said in a tweet.

A senior PWD official said efforts were initiated immediately to repair the cavity on the road.

Since the cavity was 40 feet long and 12 feet wide, maintenance work needed to be done very carefully, he said.

On Saturday, a portion of a road under the IIT-Delhi flyover had caved in following rains in the national capital.

The Delhi Traffic Police had asked commuters to take alternate routes.

The PWD had said that the cavity happened because of the leakage in an underground Delhi Jal Board (DJB) line.

The PWD official on Sunday said the repair work was of complex nature due to the underline pipeline but it was done speedily in view of the obstructed traffic.

"Now we have allowed straight traffic on Aurobindo Marg by repairing the road. Efforts are still on for repairing the side lane on Outer Ring Road," the PWD official said.

