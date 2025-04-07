Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): A bank employee identified as Abhinav Saxena was arrested by Mathura Police for allegedly stealing money from Banke Bihari temple.

As per the court order, the money which is donated to the temple is counted every month. After the money was counted, it was found that Abhinav Saxena, who was an employee of Canara Bank, had stolen Rs 9.38 lakh, and the stolen money was found in the Dampier Nagar branch of the bank.

Abhinav Saxena, who works in the bank's loan department, was found stealing money in the temple. The police arrested the accused and an FIR was filed against him after the temple administration complained.

"As per court order, money donated to Banke Bihari Mandir is counted every month. This month too, when the money was being counted, it was found that Canara Bank employee Abhinav Saxena stole almost Rs 9.38 lakh from it. The Temple manager has filed a complaint based on which FIR has been registered, and further action is being taken," CO Sandeep Singh said, according to a video shared by Mathura Police.

Further details are awaited into the matter. (ANI)

