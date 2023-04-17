Mathura, Apr 17 (PTI) A court here on Monday adjourned till May 6 the hearing on a plea to bring back the principal deity of the Thakur Keshav Dev temple which the petitioners claimed has been buried under the stairs of the Begam Sahiba Mosque in Agra.

It was claimed in the petition, filed on December 23, 2022, that Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1670 buried the principal deity of the Thakur Keshav Dev temple under the stairs of Begam Sahiba Masjid in Agra, in order to hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

Also Read | Supreme Court Directs Mumbai Metro To Pay Rs 10 Lakh Fine on Tree Felling In Aarey Forest, Says 'Think, You Can Take Court for a Ride'.

“Civil Judge (senior division) FTC Niraj Gond, after hearing the petitioner's counsel and the counsel of Archaeological Survey of India, adjourned the hearing till May 6,” District Government Counsel (Civil) Sanjai Gaur said.

The suit was filed by Thakur Keshav Dev ji Maharaj Virajman Mandir Katra Keshavdeo, Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh and Shyamanand Pandit, with the Union of India through Central secretariat Delhi, Director General of ASI, Superintendent of ASI, Mall Road, Agra, Director of ASI as the defendants.

Also Read | Bathinda Firing: Army Says Personal Animosity Could Be Behind Killing of Four Jawans At Military Station.

In his argument, Pratap presented the ruling of the Madras High Court claiming that although the Begam Sahiba Mosque is in Agra, it comes under the jurisdiction of the Mathura court.

However, Kharag Singh Chhonkar, the defence counsel for the Archaeological Survey of India said the Agra-based mosque does not come under the jurisdiction of this court and the case deserves dismissal, he said.

The petitioner also presented a few books in the court claiming that deities were buried by Aurangzeb under the stairs of the mosque.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)