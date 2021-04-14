Mathura, Apr 14 (PTI) Mathura districts courts were on Wednesday closed for the next two days following the discovery of seven Covid patients in its premises, including five judicial officers, in the last few days.

District Government Counsel (Crime) Shiv Ram Singh said the district judge ordered the closure of court was ordered after two court staffers tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Wednesday.

The district subordinate judiciary chief ordered the closure of the court premises for its sanitisation during the next two days, he added.

Five judicial officers found Covid-positive earlier have been in home quarantine since their tests, he added.

