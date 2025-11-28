Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Prominent religious leader Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali on Thursday urged the public to take the Special Summary Revision (SIR) process seriously and ensure accurate voter registration in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Maulana Firangi Mahali emphasised that while voters should not rely solely on Booth Level Officers (BLOs), they should actively assist them and complete their forms correctly. "The Election Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh explained in very simple terms how to fill out the form. My appeal to everyone is that if we want our country's democracy to remain strong and exercise our right to vote properly, it is essential that everyone fill out their SIR form correctly and submit it to their BLO," he said.

Also Read | Jyotiba Phule Death Anniversary 2025: Date and Key Facts About Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, Pioneer of Girl Education in Ind.

He highlighted that online registration is available, adding, "You can register online as well. There's nothing to fear."

The leader's statement comes amid efforts to raise awareness about voter enrolment and ensure comprehensive participation in the upcoming elections. Authorities have been encouraging citizens to verify their details during the SIR process to prevent errors in the electoral rolls.

Also Read | Russian Cosmodrome Damaged After Soyuz Launch to ISS.

Filling out the SIR form correctly, he added, is a vital step in protecting the integrity of the electoral process and strengthening democracy at the grassroots level.

Meanshile, The Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on November 22 urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to extend the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh by three months, citing large-scale irregularities in voter enumeration, missing voter lists, duplication of lists at polling stations and failure of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to distribute forms door-to-door in several constituencies.

On Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav also accused the Election Commission and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of allegedly misusing the SIR process. He claimed the two are working together to "cancel over 50,000 votes" in assembly constituencies where parties of the India bloc had secured victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference, Akhilesh Yadav expressed concern about the EC and the BJP, particularly about the BJP's "targeting" of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal through SIR."After the Bihar elections, we learn from newspapers, social media, and other sources that the BJP is preparing on an extensive level in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal in collaboration with the Election Commission. After the 2024 loss, the BJP and EC are targeting UP and West Bengal," Akhilesh Yadav said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)