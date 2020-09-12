Chandigarh, Sep 12 (PTI) Hot weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with above normal maximum temperature at many places in the two states, the MeT department said.

Chandigarh recorded a day temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the Meteorological department said.

In Haryana, Ambala and Karnal recorded their respective highs at 35.6 and 35 degrees Celsius, it said.

Hisar and Narnaul recorded their maximum temperatures at 38 and 37 degrees Celsius, respectively, two degrees above normal, the MeT department said.

In Punjab, Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded their maximum temperatures at 35.6 and 35.7 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the day temperature in Patiala was 36.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal, it said.

The MeT department has predicted dry weather conditions in both the states in the next 48 hours.

