New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The maximum temperature in the capital on Saturday reached 31.7 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average by 0.2 degrees.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.7 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees below the seasonal average.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 58 percent and 30 percent throughout the day.

The city's air quality remained in the ‘moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 161 at 4 pm, as stated by the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is categorized as 'good,' 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 as 'moderate,' 201 to 300 as 'poor,' 301 to 400 as 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 as 'severe.'

The IMD has forecast a mainly clear sky for Sunday, with temperatures expected to range between a high of 34 degrees Celsius and a low of 16 degrees Celsius.

