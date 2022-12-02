New Delhi, December 2: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain very poor category, while the maximum temperature settled three notches above the season's normal at 27.7 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department said on Friday. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, it said.

According to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 352 on Saturday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. Air Pollution in Bihar: Six Cities in State Among Most Polluted Top 10 in India; Eye-Burning, Breathing Problems, Health Issues on Rise.

The relative humidity oscillated between 97 and 44 per cent, the IMD said. The weather office said it would be mainly clear sky on Saturday with shallow fog in the morning.The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 27 and 8 degrees Celsius. Air Pollution in India: Mere 50% of Funds Released Under National Clean Air Programme Utilised.

Several parts of northwest India may see a warmer winter primarily due to likely subdued activity of western disturbances, the MeT office said on Thursday.

