Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) The maximum and minimum temperatures stayed below normal levels in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, with the meteorological department predicting dry weather in the two states for the next couple of days.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a high of 22.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded maximum temperatures at 22.2 degrees Celsius, 21.8 degrees Celsius and 23.3 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five degrees below normal.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 21.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal, while Hisar's maximum was 23 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal. Narnaul's maximum was 26.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures too hovered between 1 to 4 degrees below the normal at most places in the two states.

