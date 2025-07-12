New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) intensified efforts to control mosquito-borne diseases across the national capital, with over two crore house visits conducted this year to detect mosquito breeding, officials said on Saturday.

As part of its large-scale anti-dengue and malaria campaign, the civic body's Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) carried out 2,08,16,881 inspections between January 1 and July 5, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said.

Mosquito breeding was detected at 63,439 sites and promptly treated at source to prevent disease spread. In addition, 4,88,949 homes and buildings were treated with anti-larval spray and fogging.

"MCD is working in close coordination with various agencies and stakeholders through inter-departmental meetings to roll out a strategic campaign against vector-borne diseases," Sharma said, adding that the Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) and community organisations are also being roped in at the local level.

The Public Health Department of the MCD issued 53,276 legal notices and filed 9,074 prosecutions against violations linked to mosquito breeding.

"Source reduction remains the most effective way to prevent dengue, malaria and chikungunya. We are treating stagnant water in drains, water bodies, and all open water sources at weekly intervals using both manual and motorised sprayers," Sharma said.

To raise awareness, the MCD has also organised campaigns around key dates such as National Dengue Day, World Malaria Day and World Health Day.

The civic body distributed handbills and put up stickers, banners, calendars and polychart displays to spread preventive messages across Delhi.

Appealing to citizens to be vigilant, Sharma said, "People must ensure there is no stagnant water around their homes. Containers should be covered, water tanks sealed properly, and coolers should be emptied and cleaned at least once a week."

