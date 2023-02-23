New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The MCD House was adjourned for the day on Thursday as ruckus and sloganeering continued over the election of six standing commitee members.

The House met at 8.30 am on Thursday but was adjourned for an hour amid sloganeering. The House reconvened at 9.30 am but was adjourned till 10 am on Friday shortly afterwards.

Also Read | UP IPS Officer Transfer News Update: 15 IPS Officers in Uttar Pradesh Transferred by Yogi Adityanath Government.

Several members of the BJP and AAP had on Wednesday night exchanged blows and hurled plastic bottles at each other in the chamber of the MCD House, on a day the city got its new mayor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)