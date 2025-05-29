New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) A proposal to demolish the old pump house structure at Rang Mahal and construct a new upgraded facility along with the construction of a new malaria clinic and other civic issues are among the key items on the agenda for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) ordinary meeting.

The demolition has been proposed as the existing structure is in a dilapidated condition and unfit for continued use, according to the agenda accessed by PTI.

The estimated cost of the civil upgradation work -- including the construction of a new pump house, a junior engineer's office and a toilet block for pump house staff -- stands at Rs 49.48 lakh. The Planning Department has reviewed and approved the disposal of the old structure.

The Rang Mahal is located en route from Old Delhi Railway Station.

This proposal is among several items listed on the agenda for the upcoming MCD ordinary meeting.

Another key item includes the construction of a new malaria clinic at Masoodpur Dairy in Vasant Kunj under the South Zone. This also involves demolishing the existing structure at the site.

According to a Planning Department note dated March 6, the reserve price for the old structure was assessed as nil.

The meeting is also expected to witness discussions and approvals on various civic matters, including land allotments for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) projects, data entry operations in MCD departments and infrastructure upgrades across different wards.

The ordinary monthly meeting, scheduled for January 3, will also include the election to one of the two vacant posts on the MCD Standing Committee.

This follows the resignation of Gajender Singh Daral, a councillor from Ward 35 (Mundka), who stepped down from the committee on February 20, creating a casual vacancy.

