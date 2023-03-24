New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will organise an event to showcase the rich heritage and amusing culture of old Delhi to the G-20 guests on Saturday, the officials informed.

The event named 'Step Out at Night 2.O' will be held near Hardyal Municipal Library at Chandni Chowk Saturday from 4 pm to 7 pm, the MCD said.

"The event will feature multiple programs, including Nukkad natak, a Performance by DJ Group, a Music Band performance and a Recital of feminist songs by Jagon andSeftipin," the civic body said in a statement.

The centre stage of this festival shall be Hardayal library Circle, as it is a historic and significant landmark in the area, the statement added.

The civic body said the social impact organisations and NGOs of Delhi-NCR will also join in to bring women's voices to the centre stage to promote inclusive public spaces and sustainable mobility in Delhi.

MCD has invited all Delhi residents to take part in the event.

"This is a unique opportunity to make a difference in our community, enjoy the roads in a new way, and create a more safe and more joyful city for everyone," the statement read.

