Los Angeles [US], April 24 (ANI): Netflix has finally unveiled the first look of its upcoming live-action Scooby-Doo series, also announcing its official title.

Based on characters created by Hanna-Barbera, the series has been titled 'Scooby-Doo: Origins', with production beginning in Atlanta, reported Deadline. It is dubbed as a modern-day reimagining of the fan-favourite mystery-solving group of teenagers and their special dog, Scooby.

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At their final summer at camp, friends Shaggy (Tanner Hagen) and Daphne (McKenna Grace) get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder.

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Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma (Abby Ryder Fortson) and Freddy (Maxwell Jenkins) set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.

Created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears, the 'Scooby-Doo!' franchise was launched in 1969, with the duo's first animated series, 'Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!'

The series, which introduced supernatural mystery-solving teens - Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, and Shaggy Rogers, and their talking Great Dane Scooby-Doo. It was originally aired on CBS from 1969-76, and later moved to ABC until 1986.

For the upcoming Scooby-Doo live-action, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg serve as showrunners, writers, and executive producers.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Adrienne Erickson, and Toby Haynes also executive produce. (ANI)

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