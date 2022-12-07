New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) As the Aam Aadmi Party swept the elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday, its candidates recorded the biggest and the narrowest victory margins in the polls.

AAP's Aaley Mohammed Iqbal won from Chandni Mahal with the biggest margin of 17,134 votes and Ashu Thakur bagged Chittaranjan Park seat by a wafer-thin margin of 44 votes.

While Iqbal defeated Congress' Mohd Hamid, Thakur was pitted against BJP's Kanchan Choudhary.

Congress' Shagufta Chaudhary romped home with a margin of 15,193 votes -- the second highest in the elections.

In Shastri Nagar, BJP's Manoj Kumar Jindal beat AAP's Babita, one of the richest candidates, by 12,209 votes.

AAP's Mohd. Sadiq defeated BJP rival Ram Dev Sharma, the richest candidate, by 11,626 votes in Ballimaran.

After a close fight, AAP's Ramesh Kumar Bisaiya defeated BJP's K M Rinku in Nand Nagri by a slender margin of 54 votes and BJP's Yogesh defeated AAP's Deep Kumar by 91 votes in Alipur.

Kishan Lal of BJP defeated AAP's Ashok Kumar by a slim margin of 104 votes in Shakurpur and Urmila Gangwal of BJP registered a 146-vote win against Reena Tomar of AAP in Raghubir Nagar.

Mukesh Kumar Goel, who had left the Congress to join the AAP and was at the centre of a controversy over the alleged selling of tickets by the ruling party, defeated BJP's Anubhav Dhir by a thin margin of 187 votes in Adarsh Nagar.

BJP's Poonam Sharma won by 156 votes in Ashok Vihar. AAP's Hemchand Goel clinched Molarband ward by 127 votes.

In Deoli, BJP's Anita defeated AAP's Sneh Lata Fauji by 164 votes. Anil Kumar Tyagi of BJP defeated AAP's Ashish Tyagi by 173 votes in Burari.

BJP's Shashi Chandana won from Mandawali by a thin margin of 184 votes, while Harish Oberoi of BJP defeated AAP's Sachin Tyagi by 176 votes in Keshopur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)