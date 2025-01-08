New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Delhi municipal body has removed around 1.26 lakh posters, banners, hoardings and other types of political advertisements from across the city after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in the national capital.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8. The Model Code of Conduct came kicked in Tuesday as the Election Commission announced the dates.

Display of election posters, hoardings, banners etc highlighting the achievements of the parties is not permitted under the MCC.

According to the data shared by MCD, the civic body removed 1,26,186 such advertisements from across its 12 zones till 5 pm on Wednesday.

It removed around 1.03 lakh posters, banners and wall paintings, 13,496 hoardings, 7,845 flags, and 1,158 signages.

The highest number of political advertisements were removed from South Delhi zone with 20,479 material taken down, followed by Civil Lines zone (19,892) and Shahadara south zone (18,821).

