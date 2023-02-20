New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Taking forward the '100 days to beat the Plastic campaign' launched by Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has seized 6,939 kg of plastic items and issued 587 challans from February 1 to February 20, 2023, said an MCD press release.

The press release added that zonal teams of MCD are taking strict action to curb single-use plastic.

The identified SUP items include earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweets boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets etc, as per the statement. Enforcement teams have been constituted at a zonal level to eliminate stocking, sale and usage of banned SUP items. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is taking all necessary steps to enforce the ban.

Teams at the zonal level are also spreading awareness, amongst the public/street vendors/ shopkeepers/market association etc. regarding the usage of Jute/Cloth/Permitted bags in place of Single Use Plastic in the institutions and subzi/fruit mandis falling under the jurisdiction of the concerned Municipal Wards assigned to them. (ANI)

