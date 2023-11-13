New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Following the pollution review meeting with the officers of the Environment Department at the Delhi Secretariat, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the anti-pollution measures under GRAP IV regulations will remain enforced in Delhi until the next order of Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Rai said, "Anti-pollution measures under GRAP IV regulations will remain enforced in Delhi until the next order of CAQM. Under this, BS-III petrol vehicles and BS-IV diesel vehicles will remain banned."

Also Read | Salman Khan Fans Burst Firecrackers Inside Malegaon Theatre During the Screening of ‘Tiger 3’.

"All trucks, except those carrying essential goods and connected to essential services and CNG and electric trucks, will not be allowed to enter Delhi," Rai added.

The Environment minister also spoke about the bursting of firecrackers in Delhi on Diwali and said, "There is a ban on production, storage and sale of firecrackers in Delhi. The firecrackers were brought to Delhi from UP and Haryana. The police of Delhi, Haryana and UP are under the control of BJP and no common man can easily supply the firecrackers amid the monitoring of these three police forces. Some specific people have done this."

Also Read | Sardarpura Election 2023: BJP Fields Mahendra Singh Rathore To Take On Chief Minister and Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Seat.

Addressing a press conference after the pollution review meeting earlier this day, the Delhi Environment minister said, "After the rain in Delhi NCR for the last three days, the pollution level in Delhi had come down to 215-220. But since there have been incidents of burning firecrackers in a targeted manner in Delhi, UP and Haryana, today the pollution level has reached 320. I however appreciate all those people of Delhi who understood their responsibility and did not burn firecrackers as per the order of the Supreme Court. BJP leaders have kept instigating people to burn firecrackers as a result of which the pollution level has increased so much.

"GRAP 4 will remain in force in Delhi till further orders of CAQM. There will be a ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 vehicles. Apart from the movement of essential goods, there will be a ban on other trucks. Electric and CNG trucks will be allowed, a ban on construction and demolition will continue, schools will remain closed till 18 and teams will be kept active at hot spots. I have written a letter that the vehicles coming from neighbouring states should be properly monitored," said the Delhi minister further.

The Environment Minister also informed that the anti-dust campaign has been extended for fifteen more days.

"The anti-dust campaign is being extended for fifteen more days. Under this campaign, a fine of Rs 2 crore 47 lakh has been imposed so far. It has also been decided to run an anti-open burning campaign from November 14 to December 14," said Rai.

Gopal Rai further stated that 375 water sprinklers will be used as part of the water sprinkling campaign since the effect of rains has now subsided in the national capital.

The effect of rain is now decreasing. Therefore, we will start the water sprinkling campaign again from tomorrow. Now 375 water sprinklers will be used instead of the earlier used 345 water sprinklers. Smog guns installed in different projects and smog guns installed on high-rise buildings will also remain enforced.

Rai also hinted at the implementation of the odd-even scheme and said, "Today DPCC has been directed to hold a meeting with construction agencies to ensure dust control measures. Many people have questions in their minds regarding odd-even. It was decided in the meeting today that if Delhi's air reaches the Severe Plus category (450), then the government will review and take a decision by implementing odd-even."

Reacting to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's statement on the firecracker ban, Rai said, "If BJP leaders are raising questions regarding the decision of the Supreme Court, it is contempt of the court. If they are determined to put the people of Delhi in trouble then it is unfortunate."

This comes after BJP MP Manoj Tiwari earlier in the day said that Congress and other parties have a problem with people celebrating Diwali.

"Very few firecrackers and green crackers were burst. But Congress and other parties have a problem with people celebrating Diwali. Their pain is that the people of Sanatan (Dharma) should not celebrate their festival. There was rain two days ago. What was the AQI before the rain, and how much is it now? It is less," Tiwari said.

A pollution review meeting was called by Gopal Rai at 12 pm today at the Delhi secretariat wherein discussions were conducted on all the situations related to air quality and pollution.

A thick layer of smog engulfed Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday morning, a day after people celebrated Diwali by bursting crackers across the city contributing to the deteriorating air quality.

Despite the AAP government's complete ban on firecrackers and the 'Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi' campaign, visuals from various parts of Delhi showed fireworks lighting up the night sky on Sunday.

Recently, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi imposed a complete ban on firecrackers in the wake of the pollution situation.

Previous data related to pollution shows that since the last week of October, the national capital's air quality has been at its worst.

The concentration of PM 2.5 in the city has been recorded at 20 times the limit prescribed by the World Health Organisation, prompting the city government to order the closure of all primary classes and restrict the entry of trucks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)