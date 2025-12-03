New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday said all states in northern India participated in a meeting led by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav this morning.

After the meeting, the operation of anti-smog guns, mechanised road sweepers, and water sprinklers has been announced in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, and Greater Noida.

"In the meeting, all states in northern India participated. Following the meeting, it was ordered that mechanised road sweepers, anti-smog guns and water sprinklers should be operated in Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida. It was also decided that the potholes will be identified and repaired within 72 hours," he said.

Sirsa stressed that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has stated that no government or private agency that violates the anti-pollution measures will be spared.

"Delhi CM has stated that no agency, be it the government or private, will be spared if found violating anti-pollution measures and rules. Construction and demolition sites should be properly fenced, and water sprinklers should be used to mitigate dust. MCD has been ordered that all its 8000 km of roads should be pothole-free and dust-free..." he said after the meeting.

Furthermore, he outlined the installation of tube wells and water pipelines by the PWD department. He informed that the purchase of at least 100 new mechanised road sweepers has been allowed to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

"Delhi govt is carrying out water mist spraying at many locations, including ITO, in the city to reduce dust and pollution. PWD will install tube wells and water pipelines for mist spraying. Delhi govt will float a tender to install integrated water sprinklers. MCD has been allowed to purchase 100 new mechanised road sweepers..." he said.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa met with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to discuss environmental initiatives. They decided to focus on large-scale tree plantation involving public participation, targeting parks and roadside areas in the Delhi NCR region.

"In the meeting, it was decided that all local bodies will focus on tree plantation involving the public. It was ordered that parks and roadside areas in the Delhi NCR region will be densely covered...," he said.

He further stated that the Delhi government will adopt the Central government's 'Gaurav Path' model for road planning, which includes stormwater drainage. Additionally, the government plans to enhance last-mile connectivity to metro rail services by promoting e-autos.

"Delhi government will adopt the Central govt's 'Gaurav Path' model of road planning with storm water drainage. Under the CM's leadership, we are working on increasing last-mile connectivity to metro rail by engaging e-autos," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remains in the 'Very Poor' category, with an AQI of 376 at 7 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The area around India Gate and Kartavya Path was blanketed in a dense layer of toxic smog, with AQI in the area recorded at 356 in the 'very poor' category.

Several other key stations, including Alipur (366), Aya Nagar (360), Burari (396), Dhaula Kuan (303), and Dwarka (377), remained in the "very poor" category, highlighting the widespread nature of pollution across Delhi.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several monitoring stations in Delhi recorded elevated pollution levels, with AQI readings exceeding 400 in most areas.

Almost all monitoring stations in the national capital recorded 'severe' air quality, with AQI of 405 in Anand Vihar, 403 in Ashok Vihar, 431 in Chandani Chowk, and 406 in Jahangirpuri.

According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks. (ANI)

