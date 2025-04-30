Kolkata, Apr 30 (PTI) The Left Front on Wednesday demanded action against the owner of the central Kolkata hotel where 14 people lost their lives in a devastating fire and also erring regulatory officials.

Expressing grief at the death of the 14 people, Left Front chairman Biman Bose said that serious allegations of non-adherence to safety norms have come up against the management of the hotel at Mechuapatty in the congested Burrabazar area.

"There are allegations that there was no fire safety clearance of the hotel since 2022," Bose said in a statement.

Besides, allegations of illegal construction inside the multi-storey hotel building have also come up, he said.

"Serious questions have come to the fore regarding the role of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, police and fire brigade," the Left Front chairman said.

Pointing to the death of 12 persons in the collapse of an illegally constructed building in March 2024 at Garden Reach in southwest Kolkata, Bose claimed that Tuesday's fire in the hotel indicated that the safety of Kolkata's citizens was at stake.

