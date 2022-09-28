By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Medical Counseling Committee on Wednesday issued an official notice stating that NEET PG round 1 counselling 2022 which was declared yesterday is being withdrawn.

"All candidates participating in NEET PG counselling 2022 are hereby informed that the provisional result for Round-1 of PG counselling which was uploaded yesterday (27-9-2022) is being withdrawn since some PG DNB institutes did not complete their address profile on the portal due to which the seats were not visible when 'State Filter' was applied by the candidates during choice filling, even though their seats were included in the seat matrix of round-1 and were available for choice filling." stated notice issued by MCC.

"Keeping in view the larger public interest, the competent authority has decided to open the choice filling again and issue a fresh result for Round - 1 as per the following schedule. Kindly note that candidates who are satisfied with their choices exercised earlier need not make any changes and the software will pick earlier locked choices of candidates for seat processing. However, those who want to make changes in their choices can unfreeze their choices after giving 'Consent' on the MCC portal." it said further.

Dr Rohan Krishnan, National President, Federation of All India Medical Association demanded for transparency in the system.

"We don't know who should be held responsible for such delays. We don't know who is responsible for PG counselling, or who is responsible for UG counselling. We don't even know how the members are being selected. The elected members of the council, the National Medical Commission are also getting elected without any transparency. There is no proper documentation," he said.

However, the Federation Of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) tweeted that Union Health Ministry should make strict rules and regulations.

"Every step has its own disappointments, why there can't be strict rules and regulations?? Why can't the adherence to rules be checked upon?? Sadism has become a character; Most unfortunate is: 'Health Ministry remains silent spectator," it tweeted. (ANI)

