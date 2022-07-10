Dima Hasao (Assam) [India], July 10 (ANI): As many as nine people, including a doctor, were suspended for 'negligence' after a video showing a woman bleeding in her labour went viral on social media.

A shocking video that surfaced on social media showed a woman bleeding due to labour after the health centre, she approached, remained closed. The incident was reported from the Khepre Primary Health Centre in Assam's Dima Hasao district along the Assam-Nagaland border on Sunday morning. The middle-aged woman was reported to be from Khepre village in the Dima Hasao district.

As per the information, the lady was taken to the aforesaid health centre but was shocked as its doors were locked thus highlighting the PHC's negligence. In the order issued on Sunday, Dr Kalpana Kemprai, Joint Director of Health Services, Dima Hasao district said that it was observed that the Khepre PHC was not running regularly and the employees were not performing their duties and responsibilities, hence they have been placed under suspension till the departmental enquiry is completed. "This is as per discussions and approval of the Executive Member, incharge, Health and Family Welfare Department, N.C. Hills Autonomous Council, Haflong and Chief Executive Member, N.C. Hills Autonomous Council, Haflong," the order said. The Health Department have suspended Dr Jesy Nianthianzo Suantak, MO, MBBS, pharmacists Mustak Ahmed and SR Laskar, ANMs Usha Langthasa and Neijahat Changsan, GNMs Khismai Langthasa and Niljounem Lhoujem and Grade IV staff Pronen Longmailai and Ginkhopao Changsan. Sam Changsan, Executive Member, incharge, Health department of NC Hills Autonomous Council told ANI, "following the incident the Joint Director of Health Services had suspended all staff of the PHC including a doctor and departmental proceedings have been initiated against the medical personnel of Khepre PHC for their negligence." "Strict action will be taken against all doctors, nurses and the staff of health in the district-- who are irregular and were found to be absently unauthorized at their place of posting. The mother and the baby are now fine," Sam Changsan said. The health centre has covered several villages in and vicinity of Khepre village with a population of over 2000. (ANI)

