Thane, May 12 (PTI) A 48-year-old medical sales representative from Rajasthan has been arrested for alleged possession of codeine powder worth Rs 2 crore in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell raided a hotel near Thane railway station on May 9 and apprehended the accused, Suresh Parmar, an official said.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Indian Navy Affirms Karachi Port Was in Line of Fire, Says Its Deployment in Arabian Sea Deterred Pakistan Navy (Watch Video).

He said the team found more than 1 kg of codeine, an opiate in powder form, which had arrived via a courier service from Jodhpur in Parmar's possession, a medical sales representative.

The seized contraband was worth Rs 2 crore, he said.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 12, 2025: Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Godrej Properties Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

The official said the accused has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a probe is underway to find out where the banned substance was sourced from and to whom it was to be sold.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)