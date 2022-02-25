South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 25 (ANI): Following the Russian military operations in Ukraine, a family from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas is now worried about their 24-year-old son who is stuck in Ukraine.

Pushpak Swarnakar, a fifth-year medical student at Ternopil National Medical University in Ternopil (Ukraine) took his admission to the University in 2017.

"Everything was going well but due to COVID situation, he came back as the online classes were on. He went back to Ukraine in August last year. Suddenly, the crisis between Russia and Ukraine escalated and turned worse. Pushpak made a call a week before and said Universities had asked the students to go back home," Pratibha Swarnakar, mother of Pushkar told ANI.

"We had sent a flight ticket but the flight got cancelled. The airport was shut down. Since there are network issues we spoke to Pushkar last night and he informed us that the situation is not good there. We are worried and want our son to be back with the support of the Central Government," she added.

Sujit Swarnakar, Pushkar's father who works as a Station Master in South 24 Pargana urged the Centre to evacuate all Indian students from Ukraine.

"We are very worried. In this situation, we do not know whom should we contact. We cannot do anything alone. We request both the State and the Central government that not only my son but all Indian students should reach their homes safely. We are waiting to welcome Pushkar back home. As far as his education is concerned, it will be looked upon once he reaches home safely," said Sujit Swarnakar.

Ukraine has closed its airspace after Russia launched a military operation against it.The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has sent teams to the land borders with Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania to assist the evacuation of Indian nationals.

According to sources, the central government will arrange evacuation flights for Indian nationals in Ukraine. They said that the cost will be completely borne by the government for this evacuation."Two flights for Bucharest today and one flight for Budapest for tomorrow are being planned to be operated as GOI chartered flights," a source said.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

In his telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, PM Modi also sensitised him about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India. (ANI)

