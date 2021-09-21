New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday inaugurated several facilities across Delhi as part of a 20-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign organised by the BJP to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "two decades in public service".

Among the facilities she launched were a rubberised walking track in the Safdarjung Development area park, an automatic sanitary pad manufacturing machine at the Women Technical Institute in Netaji Nagar, and an oxygen generation plant installed at the Charak Palika hospital.

Also Read | Blue Flag Beaches in India: Kovalam, Eden Get Coveted International Eco-Level Certification.

Addressing students at the Women Technical Institute, the MoS for External Affairs talked about the Modi government's flagship programmes, including Skill India and Start Up India, and added that “skill development is the future of new India, and foundation of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat'”.

She noted that “over 1.25 crore youth have been trained till date under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana”.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Eunuchs Allegedly Murder Man For Refusing To Give Money in Ahmednagar District; Eight Arrested.

At the inauguration of the oxygen plant at the Charak Palika hospital, the minister said that while there were times during the pandemic when a solution to COVID-19 seemed difficult, “today we are witnessing record vaccinations being carried out by India”.

“It clearly reflects the dedication and determination of the central government as well as the health and frontline workers,” she said.

Lekhi also planted saplings at the SDA Park along with other party workers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)