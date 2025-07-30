Meerut (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) Amidst rising concerns over alleged drone sightings at night, the Meerut Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) issued a warning against unauthorised drone operations and the dissemination of false information.

The statement by DIG Kalanidhi Naithani of the Meerut Range comes in the wake of the alleged drone sightings in rural areas of the districts in the Meerut range, including Meerut and Baghpat, which police sources indicate have alarmed locals.

Naithani, while speaking to the media on Wednesday, refuted claims that thieves are using drones at night.

Emphasising the potential threats to both security and privacy, the DIG urged citizens to refrain from flying drones "just for fun."

He further warned that strict legal action will be taken against individuals who fly drones without authorisation and those who spread rumours related to them.

To better regulate drone activity, the DIG ordered that a drone register be maintained at every police station, and all drone owners be listed.

Furthermore, he directed that strict action be taken against anyone found flying drones at night.

