Meerut, Apr 11 (PTI) Muskan Rastogi, the prime accused in the brutal murder of her husband Saurabh Rajput, will now receive specialised care in jail after confirmation of her pregnancy, officials said on Friday.

According to Senior Jail Superintendent Dr. Viresh Raj Sharma, Muskan was taken to the medical college's gynecology department earlier today for an ultrasound, which confirmed a pregnancy of four to six weeks.

"She had undergone a preliminary medical check-up earlier, which indicated the possibility of pregnancy. The ultrasound has now confirmed it," Sharma told PTI.

Following the confirmation, jail authorities have made arrangements to provide Muskan with medical care in accordance with protocols for pregnant inmates.

"She will now be treated and cared for as per the guidelines for pregnant prisoners, which includes regular medical check-ups, nutritional support, and monitoring of her health by specialists," Dr. Sharma said.

Muskan was escorted to the medical college at around 11:45 am on Friday by a police team and a pharmacist. She returned to jail by 1:30 pm after the examination. Officials also confirmed that no family members have visited her in jail so far.

Muskan Rastogi was arrested along with her lover Sahil Shukla on March 19 in connection with the murder of her husband, Saurabh Rajput. The couple allegedly killed Saurabh, dismembered his body into four pieces, and hid it in a drum filled with cement. They later fled to Himachal Pradesh, before Muskan eventually confessed to her family, leading to their arrest.

Both are currently in judicial custody, the police said.

