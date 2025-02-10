New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): In a significant step towards implementing India's first Namo Bharat corridor between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, NCRTC has commenced trial runs on the additional 6 km section between Meerut South and Shatabdi Nagar in Meerut from Sunday.

With this, Namo Bharat trains will bring the operational corridor closer to the heart of the city. The Namo Bharat train will be initially operated manually to check the compatibility of the civil structure in the trials.

As testing progresses, NCRTC will conduct comprehensive evaluations to assess the train's integrated performance and coordination with key subsystems, including tracks, signalling, Platform Screen Doors (PSDs), and overhead power supply systems. Extensive trial runs, including high-speed tests, will be planned as the trials advance.

This 6 km additional stretch of the corridor will have one Namo Bharat station of Shatabdi Nagar in addition to two Meerut metro stations of Partapur and Rithani.

Once operational, Namo Bharat trains will provide commuters with a fast and efficient travel option between New Ashok Nagar and Shatabdi Nagar, reducing the 61 km journey time to under 45 minutes.

Shatabdi Nagar will be the second Namo Bharat station in Meerut to serve both Namo Bharat and the Meerut Metro, making it a key transit hub. The station will facilitate the movement of commuters in the area, offering seamless connectivity towards both, Delhi and Modipuram. Shatabdi Nagar station has two entry-exit gates on either side of the road for the convenience of passengers.

Meanwhile, Meerut Metro trial runs are also underway on the Meerut South to Meerut Central stretch. For the first time in India, a local metro system will be operated on the same infrastructure being used for Namo Bharat trains.

The 23 km-long Meerut Metro corridor consists of 18 km of elevated and 5 km of underground sections, featuring 13 stations, of which three are underground. Both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services will be available at Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram stations.

In line with the scheduled project timeline, all Meerut Metro stations are taking shape as their civil construction is nearing completion. At Partapur and Rithani stations, entry and exit structures are nearly complete, and the finishing touches are underway.

Platform Screen Doors have been installed till Shatabdi Nagar Station. Work on the underground stations of Meerut Central, Bhaisali, and Begumpul is also progressing rapidly, with finishing work in full swing.

Currently, Namo Bharat train services are operational on a 55 km stretch from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, covering eleven stations of New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South.

With the operationalization of the Meerut South to Shatabdi Nagar section, the operational section will extend to 61 km, encompassing 12 Namo Bharat stations. (ANI)

