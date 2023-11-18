New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): A meeting of as many as 11 ministries, and departments was held to discuss measures taken and action plan for improving India's Logistics Performance Index (LPI) ranking, a government release said on Saturday.

According to the release, the meeting was held under the chairpersonship of Special Secretary (Logistics), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday with the nodal officers of the LPI dedicated cell formed in eleven Stakeholder Ministries/Departments.

The dedicated cell meets every fortnight to assess the measures taken and outcomes achieved in improving performance across six parameters of LPI including customs, infrastructure, ease of arranging shipments, quality of logistics services, tracking and tracing and timeliness, it added.

Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary (Logistics) DPIIT, during her opening remarks, highlighted that the targeted action plan is important to improve the logistics efficiency of the country and thereby India's ranking in the World Bank LPI.

She added that the measures taken by the stakeholder Ministries/ Departments will be showcased to the World Bank LPI team.

During the meeting, Ministries/ Departments presented the action plan, and best practices were showcased.

Vivek Verma, Secretary, of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), highlighted that it has implemented a Land Port Management System (LPMS) to operations and facilitate a secure electronic flow of information between all stakeholders at the Integrated check posts (ICPs).

He said that the system is reducing the dwell time of cross-border movements (trade and passenger), enhancing the efficiency of customs and border management clearance, and improving the timely delivery of shipments.

He added that LPAI has been successful in reducing the dwell time from 57 days to less than 24 hours.

Manoj Gangeya, ED (Planning), Ministry of Railways, stated about various initiatives that MoR is planning across six parameters of LPI.

This includes 100 per cent electrification of railway tracks, increasing CAPEX to Rs 2.6 lakh crore in FY24 to improve the speed and volume of freight transport in the country, and the implementation of Eastern and Western dedicated freight corridors is likely to increase the average speed of freight trains, thereby by reducing transit time and inventory cost to customers, he said.

Additionally, the development of rail containerisation at ports and freight terminals is expected to increase the rail container loading from 80 million MT recorded last year to 3 times by FY31. MoR is also checking the feasibility of railway siding at Land Ports to promote multi-modal connectivity.

Ajay Kumar, CEO, AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS) highlighted the airport capacity building which is being undertaken at Kolkata with a target to construct an upgraded/new facility by December 2025.

An air cargo village in an area of 37 acres in Delhi (Jewar airport) is also being planned with an investment of 1200Cr which is likely to be commissioned by Dec 2024, he added.

Rituraj Mishra, Deputy Secretary (Ports) presented various initiatives that have been planned to improve logistics efficiency.

Some of them include the automation of weighbridges, improving scanning facilities at the ports, increasing DPD/ DPE share to 80 per cent by rail, and streamlining and simplifying processes by creating Standard Operating Procedures (SoPS) across all the ports.

R Ananth, Director, CBIC highlighted that a Custom Revenue Control Laboratories (CRCL) will be launched in Guwahati by December 23 which will assist in field formations in chemical analysis of samples of various trade commodities.

In her closing remarks, the Special Secretary added that these initiatives with a targeted intervention will improve logistics efficiency in the country. Further, the good practices by Ministries will help in impressing the idea of objective-based assessment in LPI calculation to the World Bank.

In this regard, she suggested that Ministries/Departments including CBIC, MoCA, MoRTH, MoR, and MoPSW share the initiatives, best practices, and interventions planned to address the gap/ issues pertaining to Ministries in the form of an action plan with a timeline in coordination with User Ministries (Coal, Steel, DGFT) and NICDC.

A systematic approach needs to be followed to communicate the initiatives and good practices of Ministries/ Departments to the stakeholders which will improve the perception of the logistics sector in India, she added.

The eleven Stakeholder Ministries/Departments include the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), Civil Aviation, Railways, Port Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Coal, Civil Aviation (MOCA), CBIC, Steel,, Department of Commerce, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and, National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC). (ANI)

