Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): After the release of 16 Goa Congress workers who were detained by the police on Friday night for protesting in a hotel lobby against Union Minister Prakash Javadekar after allegedly being denied an appointment to meet him, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar on Saturday said that it is the right of every citizen to meet Union Ministers, and the government cannot suppress their democratic right.

In a statement issued by the party, Chodankar said that Congress protested against Union Minister Prakash Javadekar because "Javadekar came for making BJP propaganda".

"He came for making BJP propaganda, and has not bothered to utter a word on environmental issues like the mortgage of Mahadayi to Karnataka by BJP, destruction of Mollem Wildlife Sanctuary, converting Goa into a Coal Hub, and other issues concerning the common man."

Leader of Opposition in Goa, Digambar Kamat said that Congress party workers asked for an appointment to meet the Union Minister, but were denied, and therefore they protested against Javadekar.

"Our party workers protested against Union Minister Prakash Javadekar yesterday midnight because Prakash Javadekar refused to grant them an appointment to listen to people's aspirations on Mahadayi. Congress party is committed to protecting Mahadayi," he said.

About 16 Congress workers, including Vice-President of GPCC Sankalp Amonkar, were detained by Goa police yesterday after they allegedly protested at a hotel's reception area in Panaji against Union Minister Prakash Javadekar who was staying there on his visit to the state.

As per media reports, after the Congress workers were denied the permission to meet Javadekar who was in Goa to attend a meeting regarding agriculture reform laws, they protested in hotel's reception area and were later detained by the police.

Congress said they wanted to meet the Union Minister regarding the Mahadayi river water dispute with Karnataka.

All the 16 party workers were released from police custody today. (ANI)

