By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): As Delhi-NCR is witnessing downpour amid chilly weather, farmers agitating against the agricultural laws at Singhu border on Wednesday installed a mega tent at centre stage where their leaders address protesters every day.

The 60 feet x 280 feet dimension waterproof tent covers the sitting area in front of the main stage which is used by the protesters to give a speech or perform kirtan.

"Earlier we had to put the tent which cost Rs 19-20 lakhs approximately with 80 x 280 ft dimension but then with few modifications, we use 60X 280 ft area dimension to cover the entire sitting area for the farmers and we have also made the waterproof stage," one of protesting farmers, Avtar Singh Kaurjiwala of Krantikari Kisan Union, Punjab told ANI.

Talking about the impact of harsh cold and heavy rain on the farmers' agitation, the BKU activist said that 70 people have lost their lives during the agitation but the protest will continue.

"We know the government will not agree to us so soon. We have also lost 70 people during this agitation but our struggle will keep going. For battling the cold, tractor trolleys have been converted into a room with blankets and essential commodities inside and many people have come forward to help us," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Jasbir Singh from BKU Doaba, Punjab said a farmer is born to face the harsh climate to raise his crop.

"Since we have moved from Punjab, the weather has changed a lot and now we are battling rain. Farmer is born to fight the challenge as he needs to brave all weather to raise the crop. We have contributed our share and through that, we have made waterproof tent," Singh said.

He also added that many NGOs are giving winterwear like inners, jackets, blankets to battle the cold climate and all farmers are motivated which eventually keeps them going.

On January 7, farmers will conduct a rehearsal rally in which tractors will move from Singhu to Tikri and from Tikri to Singh, on the Haryana side and similarly between the Ghazipur border and Palwal.

Farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 last year against the newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

