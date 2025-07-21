Resubelpara (Meghalaya), Jul 21 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested and three stolen scooters recovered from their possession in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district, police said on Monday.

One of the accused is a local resident, while another is from adjoining Assam.

Police arrested the local person on Thursday and recovered a stolen scooter from his possession. Based on inputs provided by him, another person hailing from Goalpara district of Assam was nabbed on Sunday and two more scooters were recovered, an officer said.

A case has been registered at Resubelpara police station. Further investigation is underway, he added.

