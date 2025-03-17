South West Garo Hills (Meghalaya) [India], March 17 (ANI): In a swift and well-coordinated operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya, successfully intercepted a vehicle and apprehended four Bangladeshi along with one Indian national (auto driver) while they were attempting to cross the international border in the South West Garo Hills district.

According to a release, the operation was conducted in collaboration with the local police.

The apprehended individuals, along with the seized vehicle, have been handed over to Mehenderganj Police Station for further legal proceedings.

"The BSF remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the nation's borders, ensuring national security, and preventing any unlawful cross-border activities. This successful operation highlights the coordinated efforts of BSF Meghalaya and the state police in maintaining vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border," the release stated.

Earlier, the BSF Meghalaya intercepted and apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals, including one tout, attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory near the International Border in South Garo Hills,

Acting on specific intelligence regarding illegal crossings in the region, troops from the 200th Battalion BSF swiftly alerted Baghmara MCP and launched an operation.

During the operation, BSF personnel intercepted a Tata Winger vehicle suspected of facilitating the illegal crossing. Upon thorough inspection, four Bangladeshi nationals, including a tout, were apprehended, and the vehicle was seized.

The apprehended individuals, along with the seized vehicle and other recovered items, were handed over at the Baghmara Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings. (ANI)

