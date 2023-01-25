Shillong, Jan 25 (PTI) Electors should actively participate in the Meghalaya Assembly polls on February 27 to ensure at least 95 per cent voting, state Chief Secretary D P Wahlang said on Wednesday.

Addressing a programme to mark the 13th National Voters' Day, Wahlang said by taking part in the electoral process, it is the duty of the voters to keep alive the fundamentals of democracy.

“The importance of the day is to remind every citizen of this country of his/her right as a voter. By participating in the electoral process those who have attained the age of 18 play a crucial role in ensuring that the fundamentals of democracy- a government by the people, of the people and for the people- are kept alive

“The National Voters Day is an annual event with the purpose of celebrating the power of the citizens for a free and fair right to vote”, he said.

The 13th National Voters Day celebration is more important to the citizens of Meghalaya this time as the state is going to polls on February 27 this year, the chief secretary added.

Mentioning that there are 21.65 lakh voters in the state, comprising 10.68 lakh men and 10.92 lakh women, Wahlang said, Meghalaya is one of the few states where women electors outnumber men.

There are over 30,000 special voters (centenarians, octogenarians and voters with disabilities), 81,443 first time electors and 2 neutral gender voters in the electoral roll this time.

The programme was organised by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said that the special voters will get time till February 5 to decide to vote from the comfort of their homes.

The Election Commission has given time till February 5 for centenarians, octogenarians and voters with disabilities to fill up form 12D (postal ballots) and choose to decide to cast their votes from home, he said.

