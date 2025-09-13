Shillong (Meghalaya) [India] September 13 (ANI): Chief Minister of Meghalaya and National People's Party president Conrad Sangma on Saturday expressed condolences over the demise of the state's former Chief Minister Donwa Dethwelson Lapang.

Lapang, fondly known as 'Maheh' passed away at a hospital in Shillong on the night of September 12. He was 93.

In a post on the social media platform X, Sangma said Lapang was a true people's leader who dedicated his life to the welfare and progress of the state.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Former Hon'ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Dr. D. D. Lapang. Maheh Lapang was a true leader of the people whose commitment to public service spanned decades," said Sangma.

Further, Sangma noted the late leader's role in shaping the Ri Bhoi District continues to remain unforgettable and is revered by the people of that district.

"Elected Chief Minister four times, he dedicated his life to the welfare and progress of the state. His role in shaping Ri Bhoi District remains unforgettable, and he continues to be revered as one of its own by the people there," Sangma said.

Sangma said that the late leader's legacy will continue to live on in the lives influenced by him and the path he paved for Meghalaya's future.

"A statesman with a heart to serve, his legacy will live on in the lives he touched and the path he paved for Meghalaya's future.I join the people of the state in offering my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, dearest Maheh," added Sangma.

The former Meghalaya chief minister passed away at Bethany Hospital in Shillong on Friday night.

Chief Minister Sangma also visited the residence of the late leader and offered his condolences to his wife, Kong Amethyst L J Blah and their family."Maheh Lapang lived a life of great service and touched many hearts with his humility. May God give peace and solace to the family, " Sangma posted on X along with photographs from the visit.

Born on April 10, 1932, he served as the state's Chief Minister for four times between 1992 and 2010. (ANI)

