Shillong, Dec 28 (PTI) Social media was abuzz after a video of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma strumming the guitar to Iron Maiden's 'Wasted Years' surfaced. He had posted the video on his Instagram handle on Wednesday.

Sangma was performing at a cafe in Tura as part of his rock band reunion, officials said.

'Saga' band members of which the CM himself was once an active member during their college days in Delhi had organised the reunion at the Roof Top Cafe in Tura on December 26.

The chief minister belted several numbers from Iron Maiden and others to relive their college days, officials said.

"Another rocking night ... iron maiden this time...," Sangma posted on his social media account.

The video gathered over 15,000 views and several of his fans and close friends commented.

'Wasted Years' was the 14th single released by English heavy metal band Iron Maiden and the first from their 'Somewhere in Time' album released in 1986.

