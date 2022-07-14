Shillong (Meghalaya), July 13 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday announced that his government will create the Police Infrastructure Renovation Fund for repair, renovation and improvement of police infrastructure in the state.

Meghalaya DGP L.R. Bishnoi and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

"We will also be creating & sanctioning offices for SPs in districts that do not have the provision," Conrad Sangma said.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister on Wednesday held a productive meeting with officials of Meghalaya Police at the Police Headquarters in Shillong.

"We will provide new vehicles and computers to all the 76 police stations. Our police are the first point of contact for the public and they do not only do their duties in law and order but also are involved in many additional activities in emergency situations. We will provide cranes and ambulances to high traffic zones and accident prone zones in the districts to enable Meghalaya Police to serve the people better," Conrad Sangma said.

He further said that his government will also give 60 motorcycles for monitoring of traffic congestion in East Khasi Hills district.

"With the lack of accommodation facilities for officials of Meghalaya Police posted in the districts, we have decided on a case-to-case basis and a phase-wise manner to take up housing projects for Constables, SIs and DSPs," the Meghalaya Chief Minister said.

During the meeting, different issues concerning the requirements of Police Department and the initiatives that can be undertaken to improve the welfare of police officers were discussed. (ANI)

