New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday informed that the Cabinet approved recommendations of all three Regional Committees to resolve the Meghalaya-Assam border issue.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "Cabinet approved recommendations of all 3 Regional Committees to resolve the Meghalaya-Assam border issue."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Mauritian Counterpart Pravind Jugnauth to Jointly Inaugurate India-Assisted Social Housing Units Project.

He said that the recommendations of both the states will be submitted to Home Ministry.

"Recommendations of both states will be submitted to Home Ministry. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and I will meet HM Amit Shah for further action," he further tweeted. (ANI)

Also Read | NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Open on mcc.nic.in; Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)