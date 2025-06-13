Shillong, Jun 13 (PTI) The East Khasi Hills district administration on Friday imposed restrictions on holding rallies and demonstrations within 200 metres of the Meghalaya secretariat building, additional secretariat building and Raj Bhavan here, officials said.

The order came hours after members of pro-ILP activists staged a rally in front of the secretariat earlier in the day demanding implementation of the Inner Line Permit in the state.

"...such demonstration, if allowed to be held, will cause obstruction, hinder the movement of traffic and lead to crowding and congestion and may also result in disturbance of public peace and tranquillity," an order issued by East Khasi Hills district Commissioner RM Kurbah stated.

The order said it has been observed that several NGOs, groups, and organisations carry out processions/rallies/demonstrations within the district from time to time.

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) an umbrella organisation of civil society organisations staged a protest rally in front of the Meghalaya secretariat building causing minor traffic congestion in the area.

The order issued under 163 BNSS prohibited any person or group of persons for holding demonstration/rally within 200 metres radius of the Meghalaya Secretariat building, Additional Secretariat building and Raj Bhavan in Shillong.

It also prohibited carrying of arms and any other lethal weapons or any other item/materials having the potential to be used as a weapon which can likely cause grievous injury or harm to any person.

