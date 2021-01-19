Shillong, Jan 19 (PTI) The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government has sought an appointment for a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state for chairing the 69th plenary session of the North Eastern Council on January 23.

The decision was taken at a special cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday.

"We have decided that an appointment will be sought by the MDA government for meeting the Union Home Minister on January 23. His office will confirm to us where we can meet him separately," Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters.

Tynsong said that the delegation of the MDA government will flag before the Home Minister pending issues such as the resolutions on Inner Line Permit (ILP) and inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of Constitution.

Besides, the delegation would also raise issues related to the long-pending boundary dispute with Assam and Sixth Schedule of Constitution.

Asked if NGOs will be allowed to meet Shah, the deputy CM said, "Officially we have received a few applications from the NGOs and now arrangement is being made for an appointment of the NGOs with the Union Home Minister."

Meanwhile, Tynsong also said that elaborate security arrangements have been made ahead of Shah's visit to the state.

"Police have already taken care of all this so everything is already in place," he stated.

Earlier, NEC secretary K Moses Chalai called on the chief minister in his office.

