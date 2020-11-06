Shillong, Nov 6 (PTI) Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday warned that the government will not spare anyone involved in spreading communal disharmony in the state.

"It seems there is political instigation, so we are still going deep into that," Tynsong said.

Last month protests were staged in front of the Meghalaya House in Kolkata against the alleged atrocities on non-tribal residents in the state.

"I appeal to friends who are instigating to refrain from creating confusion on the Ichamati issue. Please stop, if you don't then you will get it. We will put you behind bars be it from Kolkata or be it from anywhere law has to prevail," the deputy chief minister said.

He said holding protests at Kolkata is meaningless because the solution is not in Kolkata but it is in Meghalaya.

"Come to Shillong we will discuss but don't make an issue when you don't get the correct picture," he said, adding that people are living in peace in the state.

The deputy chief minister said that the government is here to take care of the citizens of the state.

"The responsibility of the government is to ensure both tribal and non-tribal are safe. Therefore, I urge people from outside not to add fuel to the fire as this is wrong," he said.

According to Tynsong, the state government had already taken up the issue with West Bengal government.

"The chief minister has taken up the matter with the West Bengal home minister," he said.

Ichamati village close to the Indo-Bangla border in East Khasi Hills district was the epicentre of anti- Citizenship Amendment Act clashes in February when an NGO leader was lynched by non-tribal settlers supporting the Act.

The prime accused in the case is absconding but 41 people have been arrested for questioning, a senior police officer said.

An Influential students body had last month put up banners here labelling Bengalis in the state as "Bangladeshis".

The banners, reading "All Meghalaya Bengalis are Bangladeshis", were put up by the Khasi Students' Union (KSU), prompting senior BJP leader and former state governor Tathagata Roy to demand that the organisation be designated as a "terrorist outfit".

The banners were put up after some people staged a protest outside the Meghalaya House in Kolkata and a leader of a Bengali outfit intended to visit Ichamati but was denied permission by the state government.

Defending his organisation's action, KSU chief Lambok Marngar had said, "The banners in Shillong and other parts of the state was intended to send a message to trouble-mongers who were trying to mislead the country and create hate especially on the Ichamati issue."

